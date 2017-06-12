NEWS

Mother on vacation in Bahamas loses arm in shark attack

EMBED </>More Videos

Tiffany Johnson, a mother of three from Concord, was in the Bahamas with husband when she was attacked by a shark last week.

BAHAMAS --
A North Carolina woman is back at home after surviving a terrifying encounter with a shark while on vacation.

Tiffany Johnson, a mother of three from Concord, was in the Bahamas with husband when the encounter happened last week.

The couple was on the last stop of their cruise when they decided to go snorkeling in a shallow reef.

"It just felt like I had bumped into something, so I just casually turned to my right to look ... my whole arm in its mouth, just floating there," she said.

Doctors in the Bahamas were able to save her life, but not her arm.

She credits her survival to her remaining calm and to her faith that God would save her.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff
Related Topics:
newssharksshark attackvacationu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Driver charged in death of high school coach in crash
Senate Judiciary Committee seeks meeting with Mueller
Penn State frat pledge 'looked like a corpse' before 911 was called: Detective
DC, Maryland sue Trump over alleged foreign payments in move Spicer suggests is 'partisan politics'
More News
Top Stories
3 teens, 1 child shot at apartment complex in N. Harris Co.
Woman rides on hood of car on Highway 290 in Houston
Astros place pitcher Lance McCullers on disabled list
Driver ejected from truck after crashing into building
Crews fixing several leaks on Battleship Texas
5 things to know about the Battleship Texas
Hot, humid, and a chance of possible downpours
Show More
5 things you didn't know about George Bush
Open Air Festival lineup released
Intersections with stoplights likely to see crashes
President Trump crashes wedding reception at golf club
Attorney General Sessions' testimony will be public
More News
Top Video
Open Air Festival lineup released
Intersections with stoplights likely to see crashes
Historic Michael Jordan shoes break record
3 teens, 1 child shot at apartment complex in N. Harris Co.
More Video