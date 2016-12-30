A woman who was shot and killed by Brazoria County deputies when she raised a pistol in the direction of officers has been identified as 71-year-old Judy Hundley, according to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Department.Hundley arrived to the Summerwind Apartments around 1:15pm, a news release said.A witness reported that he approached Hundley and was told to "leave her alone." When deputies arrived, they found her with a pistol in the parking lot of the apartment complex.Deputies say they told her repeatedly to drop the weapon, but she ignored their commands. Two deputies then opened fire, killing the woman. A gun was recovered on the scene, according to police.Deputies say Hundley was a resident at the apartment complex. Meanwhile, the motive is not yet clear for why the woman had a gun.