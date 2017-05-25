NEWS

Woman jumps on hood as carjacker tries to drive off

Lori Stokes reporting

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin --
A woman in Wisconsin held on to her car's hood as a carjacker tried to drive away.

Melissa Smith said when thieves tried to steal her car at the BP gas station near Milwaukee's Third Ward Tuesday, she jumped on the hood.

At first she didn't see the Cadillac pull up. The suspect crouched down and got behind the wheel of her car.

Once the suspect was behind the wheel and Smith was on the hood, the driver slammed on the brakes twice.
WISN reports that Smith admits she didn't think about the danger of jumping on the hood until afterwards. The suspect eventually gave up, jumped out of her car and took off.

