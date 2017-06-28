NEWS

Woman goes missing from group home in Rosenberg

(Rosenberg Police Department)

ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) --
Rosenberg police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a woman missing from a group home.

Christina Ponce, 39, left the facility in the 5100 block of Oakbriar Lane earlier this week and has not been heard from since. Caretakers worry Ponce may be suicidal and could have trouble finding her way back to the home, as she is new to the area.

Ponce is a Hispanic female who stands 5' 1" and weighs 200 pounds. She currently has short, spiky brown hair and a distinctive scar on her chin. Her appearance now differs from the photograph above.

Anybody with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Rosenberg PD Detective Mehling at 832-595-3814.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newsmissing personmental healthRosenberg
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Tales from patients who stand to lose a lot from GOP health bill
Clues still sought a year after mysterious Central Park explosion cost teen his leg
Family: Woman ran over neighbor, shot him previously
Trump to visit France on Bastille Day
More News
Top Stories
Clippers guard Chris Paul traded to Rockets
Grab an umbrella: More heavy storms expected today
2nd suspect arrested in 10-month-old's shooting death
Beauty queen dies after being set on fire by ex-boyfriend
Family: Woman ran over neighbor, shot him previously
Astros teach local kids about healthy living
Coach Tom Herman's Bellaire mansion has a new owner
Show More
3-year-old reaching new heights with 3-D hand
Police: Man helping lost toddler beaten and shamed
Major lane switch planned for Westheimer
Workers claim abuse while making Ivanka Trump shoes
Teen accused of attacking man with pot of chili
More News
Photos
Thousands celebrate Pride Festival in Downtown
Emergency declared in Louisiana ahead of Cindy
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: Celebrating the queen's birthday
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
More Photos