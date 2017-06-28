Woman goes missing from group home in Rosenberg

Rosenberg police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a woman missing from a group home.Christina Ponce, 39, left the facility in the 5100 block of Oakbriar Lane earlier this week and has not been heard from since. Caretakers worry Ponce may be suicidal and could have trouble finding her way back to the home, as she is new to the area.Ponce is a Hispanic female who stands 5' 1" and weighs 200 pounds. She currently has short, spiky brown hair and a distinctive scar on her chin. Her appearance now differs from the photograph above.Anybody with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Rosenberg PD Detective Mehling at 832-595-3814.