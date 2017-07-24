Woman dragged to her death in tragic hit and run

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said sometime before 4:00 a.m., a woman was hit along the southbound feeder of the Eastex Freeway.The driver, according to investigators, ended up dragging her at least a half mile, making a u-turn at Mt. Houston, and finally pulling onto a side street called Northington.That's where a person passing by discovered her body.Brian Brinson works along the feeder and couldn't believe the details of the crash."You actually drag somebody down that far and you don't even know that? All the way around there, how can you do that? You gotta stop immediately. I'm speechless," said Brinson.Deputies said there are markings on the pavement, and jewelry and personal belongings were strewn along way."We know she was carrying a large purse with a lot of papers and things, may have been homeless, may not have been. We just don't know at this point," said Deputy Ryan Musil.Deputies said this morning they could not find any witnesses, and hope someone will come forward with more information.