NEWS

Woman convicted after using stolen identity of dead child for decades

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman caught when she used stolen identity to get marriage license, Pooja Lodhia reports. (KTRK)

By
LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) --
A 53-year-old League City woman is heading to prison for the next three years, after admitting to living under a stolen identity for decades.

Federal prosecutors say Cynthia Lyerla has been going by the name of Christina White, stealing the identity of a child who was born and died in 1965.

"In a strange way, she's been relieved since her arrest," Lyerla's attorney John Floyd said. "She's been leading this double life for all these years.

Lyerla's husband was murdered back in 1988 in California.

Another person was convicted for the crime, but prosecutors said police took Lyerla's fingerprints during the investigation.

Soon afterward, Lyerla moved to League City and became Christina White -- a ship captain for Majestic Dinner Cruises.

"She obtained this ID 30 years ago when it was much easier to do those kinds of things," Floyd explained. "She just floated through the system. She obtained federal licenses, they did background checks. None of it ever came up."

Nobody suspected anything until prosecutors say Lyerla tried to use her stolen identity to get a mariner's license.

The fingerprints she provided didn't match and Lyerla admitted to the crime.

"In her own mind, she had almost forgotten about what got her to this point," added Floyd.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newsidentity theftLeague City
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump to celebrate Bastille Day in Paris, meet with Macron
Thief steals $200K in watches from Macy's in The Galleria
Possible road rage incident ends with woman shot
Pilot unharmed after plane crashed into Lake Travis
More News
Top Stories
10-year-old calls 911 after father killed in Lake Conroe boat crash
Another round of storms Thursday
Congressman Al Green joins bid to impeach Trump
Family 'relieved killer off the streets' after arrest
Possible road rage incident ends with woman shot
Disabled woman found dead in van at state living center
Massive shark found dead along banks of Trinity River
Show More
Pilot unharmed after plane crashed into Lake Travis
One of Texas' most wanted arrested in Michigan
Schlitterbahn celebrates Women Learn to Surf Day
Timeline of the murder in Hedwig Village
Family earning $138K qualifies for affordable housing
More News
Top Video
One of Texas' most wanted arrested in Michigan
Family 'relieved killer off the streets' after arrest
10-year-old calls 911 after father killed in Lake Conroe boat crash
Congressman Al Green joins bid to impeach Trump
More Video