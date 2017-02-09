A terrifying ordeal has left a family uneasy after a grandmother came face to face with a would-be burglar."It took my sense of security away from me in my own home," said Larae Porsche King.On Monday, Larae King said she had just left for work when a young man with a backpack and green hoodie was seen on the family's surveillance video."Noticed the camera and then covered his head with his hoodie," said Larae King.Larae's 70-year-old mother, Dot King, was asleep. However, she would not be home alone for long."I kept hearing little noise and I thought it was Larae," Dot King said.The suspect broke into the home by slamming a rock into the back bedroom window and then crawling in. While inside, he went bedroom to bedroom then ended up in Larae's 10-year-old son's room."(He) moved his dresser, his gaming stuff, all that was on the bed so I'm thinking that was his intention to take (the stuff)," said Larae King.Just as he was about to walk into grandma's room, she was getting ready to step out."And when I opened (the door) his hand was on the door knob and he said oh (shoot)," Dot King said.Dot King was face to face with the would-be burglar."It scared (me) I just went berserk," she added.Cameras captured him running out and slamming the door."I'll never forget that my body is tight (from the ordeal)," said Dot King. "That's the first time in my life that I've had anything like that."