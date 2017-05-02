A woman's truck was stolen from a dealership in southwest Houston and she started a Facebook campaign to urge the dealership to give her a new truck."It's been quite a mess," Elizabeth McClung said.She said she dropped off her truck at Sterling McCall Toyota on April 10 for a quote on some repair work. When she returned to pick up her truck, it was gone."My heart is starting to race," McClung said. "I said, 'You need to tell me where my truck is,' and he said 'I can look around one more time but it's not here.'"The truck was stolen from the repair garage.According to the Houston Police Department, officers later found the truck in the hands of Roberto Delmoral and Carlos Ventura. Delmoral is charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance. Ventura is also charged with possession of a controlled substance.According to the police report, investigators also found traces of crack cocaine in the truck as well as burglary tools."When I looked at it, I burst into tears. The back windshield is completely gone, there's extensive body damage all over my truck, one of the side rearview windows is completely busted out," McClung said.McClung posted a Facebook Live video Monday, asking her friends to share her story and call the dealership on her behalf."I'd like a new truck so I can get around," McClung said.Group 1 Automotive Vice President Pete DeLongchamps sent Eyewitness News the following statement: