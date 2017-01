Dallas police say a woman has confessed to fatally running over a man with her vehicle after a domestic altercation.Police said Sunday that 39-year-old Lakinta Cosby has been arrested on a murder charge.Sherron Berry, 36, was pronounced dead at a hospital after being struck on Saturday at the 3000 Martin Luther King Blvd. A surveillance video released by police showed an SUV making a U-turn on a city street and going up onto the sidewalk as a man starts running.