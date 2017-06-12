NEWS

Woman charged with arson for starting house fire in NE Houston

According to family members, a man confined to a wheelchair was trapped in the house and was not able to get out on his own.

Houston police have charged a woman for a house fire that left one man injured over the weekend.

Laadlia Williams was arrested Saturday for arson. According to court documents, Williams flicked a lit cigarette into the bedroom where DeMarcus Chapple was sleeping.

Sources said two young women got into an argument over money at a home on Leedale in northeast Houston. Source said one of the women threw her cigarette to the ground. They continued to fight and then the house caught fire.

Houston firefighters said one person was trapped inside of the home.

According to family members, the man trapped is confined to a wheelchair and was not able to get out on his own.
He was taken to the hospital.

Loved ones said Chapple has improved since he first went to the hospital.

"We're asking just keep praying for him and keep praying for him," said LeBaron Bush, the victim's cousin.

Bush said Chapple was asleep when the fire happened and he had no warning. He uses a wheelchair and without a warning Chapple was not able to get out.

"If he was up, he would have told everyone come get me, somebody," said Bush.

Williams is being held without bond and is currently on probation for criminal mischief.

