Woman carjacked in Alvin grocery store parking lot

A woman was carjacked as she loaded groceries into her car at an Alvin supermarket.Nancy Conn says a man approached her outside of the Kroger on South Gordon Street, put a gun to her chest and told her to get in the car."I'm not getting in the truck with him. I'll take a bullet, but I'm not getting in the truck with this guy," Conn told ABC13.Conn said she pushed the suspect away and ran. He drove off in Conn's truck."It was by far the most terrifying experience of my life. It was like my life flashed before me. You just don't know what to," she said. "It's one of these nightmares. It was surreal."Police have released surveillance photos of the suspect. If you recognize him, contact police.