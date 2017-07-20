NEWS

Woman carjacked in Alvin grocery store parking lot

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman was carjacked in the parking lot of an Alvin grocery store.

ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) --
A woman was carjacked as she loaded groceries into her car at an Alvin supermarket.

Nancy Conn says a man approached her outside of the Kroger on South Gordon Street, put a gun to her chest and told her to get in the car.

"I'm not getting in the truck with him. I'll take a bullet, but I'm not getting in the truck with this guy," Conn told ABC13.

Conn said she pushed the suspect away and ran. He drove off in Conn's truck.

"It was by far the most terrifying experience of my life. It was like my life flashed before me. You just don't know what to," she said. "It's one of these nightmares. It was surreal."

Police have released surveillance photos of the suspect. If you recognize him, contact police.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newscarjackingcrimeAlvin
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Sessions to 'continue' as attorney general, despite Trump's regrets
After diagnosis, McCain says he'll be back soon
Before Simpson's parole hearing, Ron Goldman's family says they may never see justice
OJ Simpson's daughter's plea: 'We just want him to come home'
OJ Simpson's lawyer misplaces letter during parole hearing
More News
Top Stories
The Woodlands pastor charged with prostitution
Teen and grandfather say monkey attacked them
Court: Man who isn't father of child still owes child support
Academy Sports + Outdoors cuts 100 jobs at Katy HQ
Person dies after falling from Midtown construction site
Flag honoring fallen service member taken
Beloved chef identified as victim in Katy salon shooting
O.J. Simpson granted parole after nearly 9 years in prison
Show More
Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington dead at 41
Riding teacher accused of sexually assaulting child
Prominent digital drug marketplaces taken down
Woman, 65, stole taxi and picked up fares, police say
14-year-old girl shot to death in NE Harris Co. home
More News
Top Video
The Woodlands pastor charged with prostitution
Airline farmers market to become foodie paradise
Woman, 65, stole taxi and picked up fares, police say
Academy Sports + Outdoors cuts 100 jobs at Katy HQ
More Video