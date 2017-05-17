A woman has been arrested and charged with felony crimes after a worried driver called authorities.On Tuesday, a concerned motorist called Montgomery County dispatch to report a vehicle driving erratically in the area of FM 242 and FM 1314 in Conroe. The vehicle was reportedly swerving all over the road and would not stay in its lane.Montgomery County Pct. 4 deputies on patrol in the area found the black Honda Civic and stopped the driver.Tiffany Baker, 31, from Humble, was arrested for felony driving while intoxicated. While she was being booked at the Montgomery County Jail, jailers say they found an ecstasy pill Baker had hidden on her body.Baker was then also charged with felony possession of a controlled substance as well as felony tampering with physical evidence.Constable Hayden stated, "Because of a concerned motorist making a phone call, multiple lives may have been saved."Constable Hayden urges anyone who witnesses something out of the ordinary to always call dispatch and have law enforcement check it out.