NAPLES, Florida (KTRK) --A woman attempted to chew on a bag of methamphetamine that was found in her buttocks during her booking into a Florida jail, according to authorities.
Thirty-year-old Summer Adamson was arrested over the weekend accused of breaking a car window in Naples, WBBH reported.
Deputies said a syringe and heroin were found next to Adamson inside the car.
During a patdown in jail, Adamson allegedly grabbed a drug baggie found in her bottom, put it in her mouth and started chewing.
Adamson faces charges that include drug possession, smuggling contraband into jail and tampering with evidence.
