  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Watch
    Full Story
NEWS

Woman agreed to swap sex for $25, chicken McNuggets

In this March 4, 2015, file photo, an order of McDonald's Chicken McNuggets is displayed for a photo in Olmsted Falls, Ohio. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)

BRADENTON, Fla. --
Florida authorities have charged a woman with prostitution after she agreed to perform a sex act on an undercover detective for $25 and chicken McNuggets.

The Miami Herald reports 22-year-old Alex Direeno was being held Sunday without bond at the Manatee County Jail on charges of prostitution, possession of drug paraphernalia and on outstanding warrants.

Records show that the incident happened last week. An undercover detective told the woman he wanted oral sex and she agreed to do it for $25. As they briefly went back and forth on the price, she finally agreed to perform the act for $25 and chicken McNuggets.

It's unclear whether Direeno has retained an attorney.
Report a typo to the ABC13.com digital staff

Related Topics:
newsprostitutionfast food restaurantchickenu.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Severe storms leave damage in northern Houston area
Upside-down U.S. flag angers restaurant patron
Tillerson: Pushing human rights abroad 'creates obstacles' to US interests
House to hold vote on GOP health care bill Thursday
More News
Top Stories
Severe storms leave damage in northern Houston area
Strong storms moving into southeast Texas
Rockets ready for Spurs to hit back in Game 2
Erratic behavior in court by man accused of hate crime
Ex-employee accused of pocketing $275K from Kroger
Neighbors fear mountain of trash causing health problems
Upside-down U.S. flag angers restaurant patron
Show More
TX Legislature passes ban on so-called 'sanctuary cities'
How will HISD Prop 1 impact students and schools?
Houston honors longtime ABC13 anchor Dave Ward
DPS: County judge's distracted driving caused crash
8 people have been killed by METRO trains in 5 years
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Disney Princess maternity shoot
BAD BLOOD: Tempers flare as Astros beat Rangers 6-2
4 killed by violent storms in East Texas
PHOTOS: Lindor leads Indians past Astros 4-3
More Photos