NEWS

Witness: Woman used pants to stop gunshot victim's bleeding

EMBED </>More Videos

Neighbors jump in to help man shot in northwest Houston. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A family enjoying an evening in their front yard came to the rescue of a gunshot victim Tuesday.

Exclusive cell phone video shows a man who had been shot in the arm and leg limping into a neighbor's driveway near Villawood Lane looking for help.

Ghalid Ataya and his family were outside at the time.

"I saw him and right when he got to this mailbox over here he started screaming," Ataya said. "And my brother was over here at the doorway. My brother ran and helped him. There's still dried blood all over our door."

Several neighbors jumped into action and one woman, who appeared to know the man who was shot, took off her pants to stop his bleeding.

"There was another woman involved," Ataya said. "We don't know how but there was anger being shown toward the woman from the woman who was helping the guy."

Investigators with the Houston Police Department are still trying to shake out the facts among conflicting statements from family members.

According to police, a woman told investigators a man threw a brick through her window, almost hitting her, so she shot that man.

The man who was shot told police he was walking away from the house when another man shot him.

"I'm happy we got to help him," Ataya said. "He's in the hospital. I'm happy he found someone to call the police for him because otherwise he would have been running down the street waiting for someone to help."

The Harris County District Attorney's Office has not accepted criminal charges, pending further investigation.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsshootingHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Oh no! Alligator attacks vehicle at Sheldon State Park
Lawmakers praise special counsel appointed to oversee Russia investigation
SW Houston hospital can't pay employees
Trump will not announce Israel embassy move on trip
More News
Top Stories
Officials raid possible drug lab in Ft. Bend County
Convicted robber says he found victims on social media
FBISD teacher removed after desk flipping incident
Man killed when tire smashes through windshield
5 serial robbers caught in NW Harris Co., deputies say
Josue Flores fatally stabbed one year ago today
SW Houston hospital can't pay employees
Show More
Is your cellphone spying on you?
Ft. Bend teen loses only parent in tragic accident
Inmate, once freed by mistake, now freed on purpose
Lawsuit: Baylor football players recorded gang rapes
Suspect in school fight hid razor blades in her hair
More News
Top Video
ESPN taps 1st woman to call NFL game in decades
Pixie cut makes a comeback, but did it ever go anywhere?
Arturo Marquez takes his undefeated record to the test
SW Houston hospital can't pay employees
More Video