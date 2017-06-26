NEWS

Wisconsin wants 'Making a Murderer' inmate to stay in jail

Judges: Confession coerced in 'Making a Murderer' case (KTRK)

MADISON, Wisconsin --
The Wisconsin Department of Justice is asking a federal appeals court to keep an inmate featured in the Netflix series "Making a Murderer" behind bars pending an appeal of a ruling overturning his conviction.

Judges affirm 'Making a Murderer' confession was coerced

Brendan Dassey was sentenced to life in 2007 in connection with Teresa Halbach's death. Dassey told detectives he helped his uncle, Steven Avery, rape and kill her.

A federal judge overturned his conviction last year, ruling investigators coerced Dassey into confessing. A three-judge panel from the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld that ruling last week, prompting Dassey's attorneys to seek his immediate release.

DOJ attorneys argued in a filing Monday that Dassey should remain in prison because they plan to appeal to the full 7th Circuit, and a jury found Dassey committed heinous crimes.

