Wild domestic dispute ends with car crash and couple injured

Authorities in Fort Bend County are working to sort out a bizarre scene that started with an apparent domestic dispute and ended with a car crash.The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office says a fight ended with a boyfriend stabbed in the arm, and his girlfriend shot in the foot. The specifics on the violence are not yet clear.The whole thing started in the 4800 block of W. Davis, and ended after a short pursuit, when the boyfriend crashed along Highway 6 near W. Davis.Stay with ABC13 Eyewitness News for the latest on this developing story.