EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2130388" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police take down man who was running away from officers on Eastex at Little York.

There was a brief wild foot chase in northeast Houston involving a man who ran across the freeway.Our Transtar cameras captured the chase on video just after 2:30 a.m.The cameras spotted officers running after the man on the Eastex Freeway near Little York.The video shows him jumping over the concrete barriers until he was eventually caught and put into handcuffs.It's not clear what initiated the chase.