Wife questioned in the fatal shooting of husband in Spring
A woman is being questioned in the shooting death of her husband in Spring, TX.

SPRING, TX (KTRK) --
Harris County investigators say the couple were arguing last night at their home on Crooked Post when things escalated.

At some point, investigators say the woman shot and killed her husband, then called 911.

So far, no charges have been filed.

