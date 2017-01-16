ORLANDO MASS SHOOTING

Wife of Orlando shooter Omar Mateen arrested

Wife of Orlando club shooting arrested.

The wife of the Orlando Pulse Club shooter, Omar Mateen, has been arrested.

ABC News confirmed that Noor Salman was taken into custody by the FBI outside her home in San Francisco.

Salman faces two federal charges: obstruction of justice and aiding and abetting the attempted provision of material support to a foreign terrorist organization. She will be transferred from northern California to Florida.

In June, Salman was being considered for possible criminal charges, officials say. A law enforcement official told ABC News that she may have known something about the incident in advance but claims she tried to talk him out of the assault.

During the shooting rampage, Mateen pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group in telephone conversations with a 911 operator and a police negotiator. He was killed in a shootout with SWAT team members after a three-hour standoff.

Forty-nine people were killed when Mateen opened fire inside Pulse on June 12, which has been considered the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

