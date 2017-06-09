NEWS

Wife of Denny's fight victim said she was held, questioned for hours

Timeline of events of the deadly confrontation outside a Denny's restaurant (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
As her husband was taken to the hospital following a violent altercation at a local Denny's, the wife of John Hernandez said she was held in the back of a sheriff's patrol vehicle and questioned for hours.

In an explosive Friday afternoon news conference, Maria Hernandez's attorney said investigators took her cell phone and detained her for hours on the night of May 28.

"Four hours -- what for? She was not accused of a crime. She was not suspected of a crime, she was the victim," said family attorney Randall Kallinen.

Kallinen also said that sheriff's deputies contacted the district attorney's office that evening to request that charges be filed against John Hernandez, who died days later after he was taken off of life support.

What's not clear, however, is exactly what charges deputies wanted filed against Hernandez, whose public urination outside of the restaurant is said to have started the deadly brawl.

"They were not treated fairly. The investigation was shoddy and I feel the reason it was this way is because one of the individuals involved was the husband of a Harris County sheriff's deputy," Kallinen alleged.

"Without cultural change in the Harris County Sheriff's Office as to what happens when sheriff's deputies and the relatives of sheriff's deputies might have done something wrong, we need to have everything done just the way it would be for anyone else," he added.

In a subsequent news conference, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reiterated that an investigation into deputies' actions on the night of the brawl was already underway.

"An internal affairs investigation was launched that night, and I have asked that investigation review the actions of all personnel involved," Gonzalez said. "This is a high-priority administrative review, and I ask that it be conducted in a timely, thorough manner."

