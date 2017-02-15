U.S. & WORLD

'Who's the daddy?' billboards draw ire of community

EMBED </>More News Videos

The military community is up in arms over a Virginia paternity testing company's billboard. (WTKR-TV)

HAMPTON ROADS, VA (KTRK) --
Tongue-in-cheek billboards advertising paternity testing are making waves in one military community in Virginia.

The billboards advertise phrases like "Who's the daddy?" alongside a postal worker and a a soldier in uniform.

Another shows a woman with a Pinocchio-like nose, asking, "Is the mother a liar?"

"They send a message that men should be worried about what their wives are doing while they're gone," Erin McMenamin, a military wife, said.

While some members of the community say the ads are offensive, the president of the company behind them stands by her billboards.

"They just send a message that men should be worried about what their wives are doing while they are gone," said Labs To Go president Cheree Owens. "It only may offend someone who may fit in that category."

Owens added that she sees cases like those described in the ads every day, reaffirming her refusal to take them down.
Related Topics:
newswhat's trendingbizarreadvertisingmilitaryu.s. & worldVirginia
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
U.S. & WORLD
"A Day Without Immigrants" protest on Thursday
Firefall dazzles visitors to Yosemite National Park
San Fran. officials say building secure after mishap
Daughter gets epic 'Beauty and the Beast' photo shoot
More u.s. & world
NEWS
Liberty Co. Pct. 1 constable struck while directing traffic
"A Day Without Immigrants" protest on Thursday
US attorney conducting criminal investigation into Fox News
ND governor issues evacuation order for pipeline protest camp
More News
Top Stories
Liberty Co. Pct. 1 constable struck while directing traffic
Waitress accused of hitting man in the face at restaurant
Autopsy reveals details about child found in trash bag
Why repeat offenders slip through the bond cracks
Russian spy ship spotted near Connecticut naval base
Van Vleck residents clean up after tornado
Marijuana diversion program could let users walk free
Show More
San Fran. officials say building secure after mishap
$2 million in jewelry stolen from Alanis Morissette
NWS ups Valentine's Day tornado count to 6
Report shows where Texas ranks in bridge repairs
Authorities search for man accused of ambushing woman
More News
Top Video
Firefall dazzles visitors to Yosemite National Park
Russian spy ship spotted near Connecticut naval base
Proposed NC bill wants official fried chicken festival
A rare look behind the scenes of 'The View'
More Video