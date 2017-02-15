'Who's the daddy?' billboards draw ire of community

Tongue-in-cheek billboards advertising paternity testing are making waves in one military community in Virginia.The billboards advertise phrases like "Who's the daddy?" alongside a postal worker and a a soldier in uniform.Another shows a woman with a Pinocchio-like nose, asking, "Is the mother a liar?""They send a message that men should be worried about what their wives are doing while they're gone," Erin McMenamin, a military wife, said.While some members of the community say the ads are offensive, the president of the company behind them stands by her billboards."They just send a message that men should be worried about what their wives are doing while they are gone," said Labs To Go president Cheree Owens. "It only may offend someone who may fit in that category."Owens added that she sees cases like those described in the ads every day, reaffirming her refusal to take them down.