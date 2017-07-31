NEWS

White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci resigns

WASHINGTON --
ABC News reports sources say Anthony Scaramucci is out as White House Communications Director.

The news comes only days after Scaramucci's hiring earlier this month. Since then, the White House has faced the resignations of press secretary Sean Spicer and Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.

A day prior to Priebus' announced departure last week, Scaramucci made headlines for delivering a scathing, profanity-laced critique of the chief of staff to a reporter with The New Yorker.

RELATED: What we know about Anthony Scaramucci


