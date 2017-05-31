NEWS

Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church and Frenchy's announce expansion plans

Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church and Frenchy's Chicken announce separate expansion plans. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
For decades, Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church and the original Frenchy's Chicken location shared the same parking lot on Scott Street.

On Wednesday, both establishments announced expansion plans in the Third Ward.

Frenchy's will move to a new storefront across from TDECU Stadium, which is less than a mile from its current location.

Wheeler Avenue will build a new sanctuary and education complex nearby.

Both plan to break ground later this year or early 2018.

