What you can and cannot bring to Freedom Over Texas

Prohibited weapons

Drones (equipment will be confiscated)

Outside alcohol or beverages (excluding infant formula)

Food

Bikes

Skates or skateboards

Fireworks

Coolers

Glass containers

Beach umbrellas

Lawn chairs

Blankets

Sunscreen

Mosquito spray

The gates have opened to the biggest Independence Day Celebration!Before heading out to Freedom Over Texas, make sure you know the rules.Here are the rules and regulations:People are not allowed to record live concerts. Any equipment used to record the concerts will be confiscated. Smoking is prohibited, and people cannot bring pets, unless they are assistance dogs.If you want to a grab a snack at the festival, make sure to bring cash. However, some food vendors may accept credit cards. Beverage purchases are cash or credit cards, and ATMs are available in the park.