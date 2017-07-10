NEWS

What you can and cannot bring to CITGO Freedom Over Texas

What you can and cannot bring to Freedom Over Texas, Chauncy Glover reports. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The gates have opened to the biggest Independence Day Celebration!

Before heading out to CITGO Freedom Over Texas, make sure you know the rules.

Here are the rules and regulations:

Do NOT bring:

  • Prohibited weapons
  • Drones (equipment will be confiscated)
  • Outside alcohol or beverages (excluding infant formula)
  • Food
  • Bikes
  • Skates or skateboards
  • Fireworks
  • Coolers
  • Glass containers

  • Beach umbrellas


You can bring:
  • Lawn chairs
  • Blankets
  • Sunscreen
  • Mosquito spray


People are not allowed to record live concerts. Any equipment used to record the concerts will be confiscated. Smoking is prohibited, and people cannot bring pets, unless they are assistance dogs.

If you want to a grab a snack at the festival, make sure to bring cash. However, some food vendors may accept credit cards. Beverage purchases are cash or credit cards, and ATMs are available in the park.

