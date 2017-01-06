A photo from the scene shows a gun that may have been used during a shooting rampage at the Fort Lauderdale airport.

Details are emerging about the man suspected of opening fire in the baggage claim area of an airport in Fort Lauderdale, killing at least five people Friday.Here's what we know about the suspect:Florida Senator Bill Nelson said the shooter was identified as 26-year-old Esteban Santiago. Nelson said a TSA administrator and director of the airport told him that the shooter was carrying a military I.D. with that name. ABC News confirmed the suspect's name with law enforcement sources, but he has not been officially named as the suspect in the case.His supervisors at Signal 88 were apparently concerned about things he had expressed - so concerned that they brought him to the attention of the FBI office in Anchorage. It is unclear what assessment was made by the FBI, a second source confirms he did have contact with the FBI before the shooting.Sources tell ABC News the alleged suspect received mental health treatment after the encounter with the FBI.Santiago was born in New Jersey, but a state official said he apparently hasn't lived in New Jersey for "quite some time." His supervisors at Signal 88 wasHe has a recent address listed in Anchorage, Alaska.According to the Army criminal investigation division (CID), Santiago was honorably discharged from the Army National Guard in 2016. He was a combat engineer.The Fort Lauderdale mayor told reporters that the shooter was a "lone gunman" and didn't appear to be working with anyone else.Law enforcement officials said Santiago boarded a plane Thursday night in Anchorage, Alaska, changed planes in Minneapolis and flew to Fort Lauderdale Friday.Once he got off the plane, officials said he claimed his checked baggage, went into a restroom and came out shooting.Officials said Santiago was arrested after he apparently ran out of ammunition at the airport. He was lying down at the terminal when he was taken into custody.Authorities say five people were killed and eight wounded in the shooting.