NEWS

Sources: Suspected gunman received mental health treatment, traveled from Alaska
EMBED </>More News Videos

Steve Campion speaks to ABC News about landing in Ft. Lauderdale to news of the airport shooting. (Left: Photo/Law enforcement sources via ABC News | Right: AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL (KTRK) --
Details are emerging about the man suspected of opening fire in the baggage claim area of an airport in Fort Lauderdale, killing at least five people Friday.

Here's what we know about the suspect:

NAME:
Florida Senator Bill Nelson said the shooter was identified as 26-year-old Esteban Santiago. Nelson said a TSA administrator and director of the airport told him that the shooter was carrying a military I.D. with that name. ABC News confirmed the suspect's name with law enforcement sources, but he has not been officially named as the suspect in the case.

His supervisors at Signal 88 were apparently concerned about things he had expressed - so concerned that they brought him to the attention of the FBI office in Anchorage. It is unclear what assessment was made by the FBI, a second source confirms he did have contact with the FBI before the shooting.

Sources tell ABC News the alleged suspect received mental health treatment after the encounter with the FBI.

A photo from the scene shows a gun that may have been used during a shooting rampage at the Fort Lauderdale airport.

BACKGROUND:
Santiago was born in New Jersey, but a state official said he apparently hasn't lived in New Jersey for "quite some time." His supervisors at Signal 88 was

He has a recent address listed in Anchorage, Alaska.

According to the Army criminal investigation division (CID), Santiago was honorably discharged from the Army National Guard in 2016. He was a combat engineer.

If you're viewing on our ABC13 news app, tap on the photo above to see more images.

OTHER DETAILS:
The Fort Lauderdale mayor told reporters that the shooter was a "lone gunman" and didn't appear to be working with anyone else.

HOW HE ARRIVED AT FLL:
Law enforcement officials said Santiago boarded a plane Thursday night in Anchorage, Alaska, changed planes in Minneapolis and flew to Fort Lauderdale Friday.

Once he got off the plane, officials said he claimed his checked baggage, went into a restroom and came out shooting.

ARREST DETAILS:
Officials said Santiago was arrested after he apparently ran out of ammunition at the airport. He was lying down at the terminal when he was taken into custody.

Authorities say five people were killed and eight wounded in the shooting.
Related Topics:
newsshootingu.s. & worldairport newsairport securityfort lauderdale airport shooting
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
5 Dead, Multiple People Injured in Shooting at Fort Lauderdale Airport
Putin 'Ordered' Effort to Influence US Election: Intel Report
Charleston Church Shooting Victim Was Considering Retirement, Brother Says at Dylann Roof Sentencing
Trump Certified as President, Faith Spotted Eagle Gets a Vote
More News
Top Stories
5 dead in 'horrific' shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport
ABC13's Steve Campion lands amid airport chaos
TIMELINE: How airport shooting unfolded
PHOTOS: Scene of mass shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport
A look at other deadly attacks at US airports
How to locate friends and family following an emergency
Rules regarding air travel with weapons and ammo
Show More
Security stepped up at Bush IAH airport
WINTER SNAP: Freeze warning issued
Vladimir Putin 'ordered' campaign to influence presidential election
Music teacher charged with sex assault of child
SeaWorld orca that killed trainer dies
More News
Top Video
ABC13's Steve Campion lands amid airport chaos
5 dead in 'horrific' shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport
WINTER SNAP: Freeze warning issued
Rules regarding air travel with weapons and ammo
More Video