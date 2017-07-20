NEWS

What Eyewitness News was covering on this day, back in the 80's

Kool and the Gang entertained the crowd at the Rodeo, Feb, 23rd, 1983 (KTRK)

Houston --
Let's take a look back at what ABC13 was covering on February 23rd, back in the 80's.

The rodeo started earlier back in the day and on Feb 23, 1983 Eyewitness News was there for opening night in the Astrodome.

Kool and the Gang provided the entertainment, and of course, the calf scramble was just as popular back then as it is today.

On this day in 1984, the top story was the death of "David the Bubble Boy". David Vetter, suffered from severe combined immunodeficiency, and had to live his life in special bubble at Texas Children's Hospital and later at his home. NASA developed a suit for David, that allowed him to go outside. David died on February 22nd, he was just 12 years old.

Here's a report by ABC13's Tom Koch on David the Bubble Boy
1984 report on the death of David the bubble boy


On Feb 23, 1985 the big story was a sensational murder case. Three years earlier James and Virginia Campbell were shot to death in their bed, in the Memorial home. Police had suspected the Campbell's daughter, Cynthia Ray Campbell and her boyfriend David West were behind the murder but couldn't prove it. The family hired Clyde Wilson, a private investigator to look into the case and he assigned 23 year old Kim Paris to the case. Paris went undercover and started dating West. Eventually, West confessed to Paris about the crime and the conversation was recorded.

Here's the report from the newscast on the arrests in the case.
23 year old Kim Paris went undercover to help solve a three year old murder case of a Houston couple

