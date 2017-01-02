NEWS

West Road in north Houston closed with heavy police presence
EMBED </>More News Videos

Police block West Road during a investigation.

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Areas around the 700 block of West Road are closed due to a heavy police presence after a report of a man shooting in the area.

The ABC13 crew on the scene can see multiple law enforcement agencies with guns drawn.


Police have not yet released any information about the situation.

ABC13 has multiple crews on the scene.
Keep checking back on this page to get real-time updates as this story unfolds. To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC13 news app for iPhone or Android. You can also get breaking news alerts sent to you by email.
Related Topics:
newsshooting
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump Is No 'Email Person' but 'Knows Things About Hacking'
4 Dead from Suspected Pesticide Poisoning at Texas Home
Missing League City woman feared for her safety
School apologizes for 'Trail of Tears' sign at game
More News
Top Stories
Missing League City woman feared for her safety
Customs computer outage leads to big airport delays
Kim Burrell under fire for comments about gays and lesbians
Ceiling falls in on sleeping residents during storms
Driver on I-45 does donuts on freeway, stops traffic
Unemployed citizens to get $587 a month
Dick Clark Productions rejects Mariah Carey's sabotage claim
Show More
O'Brien says he doesn't know who will start in playoff game
4 children die after pesticide sprayed under home
Bikers shut down south loop over the weekend
Man accused of passing out with kids in car
Mother's death streamed on Facebook Live
More News
Top Video
Missing League City woman feared for her safety
Ceiling falls in on sleeping residents during storms
Easy tips to help you keep your 'get fit' resolution in 2017
Armed suspect kills teen outside Studio Movie Grill
More Video