NEWS

Woman jumps on hood as carjacker tries to drive off

EMBED </>More Videos

Lori Stokes reporting

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin --
A woman in Wisconsin held on to her car's hood as a carjacker tried to drive away.

Melissa Smith said when thieves tried to steal her car at the BP gas station near Milwaukee's Third Ward Tuesday, she jumped on the hood.

WATCH THE SURVEILLANCE:
EMBED More News Videos

Raw video


At first she didn't see the Cadillac pull up. The suspect crouched down and got behind the wheel of her car.

Once the suspect was behind the wheel and Smith was on the hood, the driver slammed on the brakes twice.
WISN reports that Smith admits she didn't think about the danger of jumping on the hood until afterwards. The suspect eventually gave up, jumped out of her car and took off.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newscarjackingWisconsin
Load Comments
NEWS
PHOTOS: These are the 21 missing children in Houston
Appeals court rules against President Trump's revised travel ban
US airstrike in Mosul caused explosion, killed more than 100 Iraqis
Judge in murder-for-hire case will not recuse himself
8 arrests in bombing investigation are 'significant,' UK police say
More News
Top Stories
Police capture suspect after chase
Truck stuck in underpass near downtown
Judge in murder-for-hire case will not recuse himself
PHOTOS: These are the 21 missing children in Houston
Deputies: Man shot to death after Craigslist sale gone wrong
Where to remember our fallen heroes this Memorial Day
7 ways to stay safe while shopping on Craigslist
Show More
Man charged nearly a year after deadly shooting
Houston bakery awarded for nation's best key lime pie
Worst times to hit the road this Memorial Day weekend
Conroe is America's fastest growing city, census reveals
Thieves smash their way into popular Montrose coffee shop
More News
Top Video
Best safari park in Texas
Deputies: Man shot to death after Craigslist sale gone wrong
7 ways to stay safe while shopping on Craigslist
Man charged nearly a year after deadly shooting
More Video