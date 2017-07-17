MUST-SEE VIDEO

WATCH: Snake slithers from woman's car in downtown Raleigh

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman spotted a snake slithering from the hood of her car while on her way to work. (Credit: Justyn Knox)

By
RALEIGH, North Carolina --
A Zebulon woman spotted a snake slithering from the hood of her car while on her way to work Friday morning.

Justyn Knox said she was driving down I-40, heading into downtown Raleigh when she saw the scaly creature on the hood of her car.
RELATED: Texas snake season is here
She quickly called animal control and then started recording a video as she parked on Blount Street in front of the Lieutenant Governor's office.



Knox kept recording but crawled into the backseat of her SUV as she watched the snake make its way across the windshield toward the driver's side.

"I was determined to go through the trunk if I had to," Knox said. "I was scared the snake was gonna come through the AC vent for some reason."

Minutes later, she said the snake, which was about five to six feet long and solid black in color, used a low-hanging branch to slither up into a tree.

Knox said animal control officers ended up not responding, telling her once the snake was in its natural habitat, there was nothing they could do.



On Monday morning, she parked a block away, admitting that she was still nervous to walk by that tree.

Now, she's warning everyone to be on the lookout.
RELATED: Woman captures large snake hanging out of car window
"The country snake is now a city snake," Knox said with an anxious smile. "I dropped him off at the Lt. Governor's mansion!"

Report a typo to the ABC13.com digital staff


Related Topics:
newssnaketrendingraleigh newsmust-see videoNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MUST-SEE VIDEO
Video shows panda cub keeps falling out of trees
Video shows extreme road rage on Gulf Freeway
Video shows Houston pothole popping cars' tires
Futuristic light show takes over Sydney Opera House
More must-see video
NEWS
Homeowners: Why do these homes flood repeatedly?
Teen shot and killed after celebrating 14th birthday
New questions raised by changes to recycling contract
27 contact lenses found in woman's eye
Johnson says health care vote is now 'in jeopardy'
More News
Top Stories
FOR SALE: Rockets owner Les Alexander looking for buyer
Who can buy the Rockets? Look at potential buyers
STAY ALERT: Watch for another round of storms
R. Kelly accused of holding women against their will
IHOP offering 59 cent pancakes Tuesday
Walmart apologizes for racial slur in item description
Weightlifter wins bronze medal years after competing in Olympics
Teen shot and killed after celebrating 14th birthday
Show More
Take a guess! RodeoHouston to make big annoucement
Social media reacts to Houston Rockets sale
'Can ban' could affect your trip to float the river
Waterspout spotted in La Porte near Sylvan Beach
27 contact lenses found in woman's eye
More News
Top Video
FOR SALE: Rockets owner Les Alexander looking for buyer
Who can buy the Rockets? Look at potential buyers
IHOP offering 59 cent pancakes Tuesday
R. Kelly accused of holding women against their will
More Video