It took multiple officers and three jolts from a stun gun to subdue a naked man walking around a parking lot in Stafford.Houston hip-hop artist, Candyman, saw the whole thing and recorded every minute of it. The video shows the naked man walking around the parking lot and checking the doors of several cars."He goes to this car and starts shaking the car trying to open the door and at that time. I was like 'Nah, I'm not going to let this happen, not today'," said the man who filmed the video.