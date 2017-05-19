NEWS

Another sex assault reported at apartment complex in The Woodlands

Another sex assault has been reported at an apartment complex in The Woodlands.

Investigators in Montgomery County believe a recent sex assault at an apartment complex is connected to other assaults that occurred in September and October.

Around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to the Trailpoints Apartment complex in the 2300 block of South Millbend Drive.

According to authorities, a 32-year-old woman awoke to a man standing near the foot of her bed with her pants partially removed. The woman screamed and chased the man out of her apartment.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office believes the same man is responsible for assaults that happened Sept. 16 and Oct. 13.

Investigators released the sketch of the suspect. He is described as a Hispanic man in his mid-20s or 30s who speaks with an accent and has a scar above his left eyebrow.

Eyewitness News spoke to one of his alleged victims in October who said the suspect used a bed sheet to restrain her.

"He put it over my head and then pulled from behind. Trying to strangle me. I was very, very scared for my life and I just prayed the entire time," she said.

After the reported assault, the apartment complex held a meeting with residents saying they would increase security.
