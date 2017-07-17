NEWS

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The president of the Houston Professionals Firefighters Association and the HPFFA board of directors is updating the status of their firefighter pay parity ballot initiative.

Firefighters are fighting to get paid just as much as officers from the Houston Police Department.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner provided a statement in regards to the initiative:
"Firefighters deserve a pay raise. They initially demanded 21 percent, then 17 percent. The city, hoping to end the impasse with the FFs, offered 9.5 percent, which will stretch the city's financial capability. The association turned down that offer and continues to demand what the city cannot pay. Now the association is asking voters to sign a petition calling for parity between police and fire, but their structures and benefits are very different. The number of days they work per month, command staff, overtime pay and benefits are not the same and have differed over the last 15 years. What they are asking voters to sign is ill-defined and making the most simplistic assumptions could cost the city more than $40 million. That would force the city to schedule layoffs in all department areas or further delay maintenance on buildings and purchase schedules for much needed equipment. The city appreciates and respects every fire fighter, but the demands of their union leadership will financially cripple the city, absent removing the revenue cap and a further tax increase."

