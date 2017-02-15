NEWS

Unstable concrete slab prompts evacuation of buildings in San Francisco

A building under construction in San Francisco was being evacuated Wednesday afternoon because a 30-40 foot slab of concrete could fall off of the building. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO, CA --
A building under construction in San Francisco was being evacuated Wednesday afternoon due to concerns over an unstable 30-40 foot slab of concrete.

The building, 33 Tehama, is being developed by Houston company Hines and Invesco Real Estate. According to Hines, an interior forming system suffered a partial hydraulic failure between the 35th and 36th floors. Engineers are working to restore the concrete to level.


A total of 12 surrounding buildings were being evacuated as a precaution. San Francisco police closed down streets surrounding the buildings. A specialist was being flown in to help deal with the situation, but fire officials anticipated the effort to take several hours.


"The building itself is not damaged or compromised in any way shape or form," said San Francisco Fire Chief Tom Siragusa. "It is the crane that is sitting on top of it and the forms that are holding it up that are of concern at this point."

The project is a 37-story, 403-unit luxury residential tower near the Transbay Transit Center site. Construction began in 2015, according to a 2015 statement from contracting firm Lendlease.

