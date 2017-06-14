Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with him. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2017

My thoughts & prayers are w/ Rep. Scalise, staff, and all others affected by this horrific incident in Virginia. — Maxine Waters (@MaxineWaters) June 14, 2017

This morning, my deep concerns and prayers are with the wounded members of Congress and their families — Sheila Jackson Lee (@JacksonLeeTX18) June 14, 2017

Praying for our friends, colleagues, and all hurt or impacted by today's terrible shooting. — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) June 14, 2017

Reports that my former House colleague @SteveScalise has been shot and others injured as well. Praying for them and their families. https://t.co/w0jI7shHX1 — Senator Todd Young (@SenToddYoung) June 14, 2017

Rep. Mo Brooks on CNN now: says he was on deck at practice, hears gunshots. Says he saw a rifle. Heard Scalise screaming. He was shot. — Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) June 14, 2017

Prayers for Steve Scalise and others that were shot this morning. May God continue to watch over you. — Thomas Church (@thomasumc) June 14, 2017

I'm horrified by the act of violence against Majority Whip Steve Scalise and several others this morning. Please... https://t.co/9ISHrnSxAk — Ted Poe (@JudgeTedPoe) June 14, 2017

Democrats

Republicans

Alexandria police are investigating a shooting at a park where members of Congress were practicing for their annual charity baseball game, ABC News reports.ABC News is reporting that one suspect is in custody. They identified him as James T. Hodgkinson of Bellville, Illinois.Hodgkinson has since died from gunshot wounds.Rep. Ron Desantis said he heard a man ask who the Democrats and Republicans are on the field moments before the shooting. He said he thought it was a strange question.Rep. Mo Brooks told CNN that Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise was among at least four people who was shot in the Del Ray neighborhood of Alexandria. Scalise was reportedly shot in the hip.Brooks said Scalise, one staffer and two law enforcement officers were shot.Congressman Roger Williams'(R-Austin) office released a statement saying that one of his staff members, Zack Barth, was shot and is receiving medical attention. Williams was not shot. Barth is expected to make a full recovery.Barth's father, Tim Barth, is on a flight to D.C. now, and told ABC13 reporter Tom Abrahams his son is "okay."Paul Ryan called Tim Barth to offer the family well wishes."Glad there were trained police staff on the premises to keep the situation from being much, much worse," Tim Barth said.Brooks described what he saw during the baseball game while he was at bat on the field:"But I was on deck about to hit batting practice on the third base side and I hear, bam. And I look around and behind third base, in the third base dugout, which is a cinderblock, I see a rifle. and I see a little bit of a body," Brooks said. "At the same time I hear Steve Scalise over near second base scream. He was shot. Brooks took off his belt and myself and another congressman applied a tourniquet to try to slow down the bleeding."Brooks told CNN that the gun that he saw was a semi-automatic. He said a security detail shot back at the shooter and that there were at least 50 to 100 shots fired.Brooks said he heard people screaming from the dugout, "Shooter! Shooter! Active shooter!"The Woodlands Congressman Kevin Brady was at the park Wednesday morning for practice and is okay, according to his public information officer. He left before the shooting.Judge Ted Poe from Humble wrote on Twitter, "I'm horrified by the act of violence against Majority Whip Steve Scalise and several others this morning, Please..."President Donald Trump released a statement about the shooting this morning:"The Vice President and I are aware of the shooting incident in Virginia and are monitoring developments closely. We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the members of Congress, their staffs, Capitol Police, first responders, and all others affected."There is no indication, at this point, that the shooting was an act of terrorism.Pete Aguilar (CA-31)Nanette Diaz Barragan (CA-44)Don Beyer (VA-08)Brendan Boyle (PA-13)Tony Cardenas (CA-29)Joe Crowley (NY-07)Joe Donnelly (IN - Sen.)Mike Doyle (PA-14)Ruben Gallego (AZ-07)Jared Huffman (CA-02)Hakeem Jeffries (NY-08)Daniel Kildee (MI-05)Ruben Kihuen (NV-04)Chris Murphy (CT-Sen.)Jimmy Panetta (CA-20)Bill Pascrell (NJ-09)Ed Perlmutter (CO-07)Jared Polis (CO-02)Cedric Richmond (LA-02)Raul Ruiz (CA-36)Tim Ryan (OH-17)Linda Sanchez (CA-39)Tom Suozzi (NY-03)Eric Swalwell (CA-15)Timothy Walz (MN-01)Jack Bergman (MI-1)Mike Bishop (MI-08)Mo Brooks (AL-05)Ryan Costello (PA-07)Rodney Davis (IL-13)Ron Desantis (FL-6)Jeff Duncan (SC-03)Jeff Flake (AZ)Chuck Fleischmann (TN-03)Matt Gaetz (FL-01)Bill Johnson (OH-06)Trent Kelly (MS-01)Darren LaHood (IL-18)Doug LaMalfa (CA-01)Barry Loudermilk (GA-11)Roger Marshall (KS-1)Pat Meehan (PA-07)John Moolenaar (MI-04)Steve Palazzo (MS-04)Gary Palmer (AL-06)Rand Paul (KY)Erik Paulsen (MN-03)Steve Pearce (NM-02)Thomas Rooney (FL-17)Dennis Ross (FL-15)Steve Scalise (LA-01)John Shimkus (IL-15)Mark Walker (NC-06)Brad Wenstrup (OH-02)Kevin Yoder (KS-03)Stay with Eyewitness News as this story develops.