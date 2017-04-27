NEWS

WATCH LIVE: SkyEye over officer-involved shooting in N. Harris Co.

One person was injured in an officer-involved shooting in north Harris County on Thursday afternoon, authorities confirm.

CLICK / TAP TO WATCH LIVE STREAMING VIDEO


Authorities were called to a home in the 14800 block of Estrellita Drive just after noon concerning a criminal mischief complaint. Additional units were then called to the West Road scene.

According to Houston police, one person has been taken to a local hospital, but no officers were injured in the shooting.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC13 for more.
Related Topics:
newsdeputy-involved shootingHarris County
Load Comments
NEWS
205 Humble students absent after illness outbreak
Trump plans to renegotiate NAFTA, but may scrap it if 'fair deal' not reached
Delta passenger kicked off flight after bathroom emergency
Cop, good Samaritan pull victims from burning car
More News
Top Stories
205 Humble students absent after illness outbreak
GOOD EVENING, FRIENDS: Dave Ward to sign off May 2
Texas House OKs ban on 'sanctuary cities'
How much do city leaders make?
2017 NFL Draft: Texans' top 5 choices at No. 25
QB options for the Houston Texans in the 2017 NFL Draft
Suspect dead in Delaware trooper murder
Show More
Eat out to raise money for AIDS Foundation Houston
15 women competing for title of Ms. Pasadena Senior
Arsonist arrested for setting 2 fires at Trump hotel
Houston's best kept secret menus
Johnny Depp surprises Disneyland visitors
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Indians narrowly beat Astros 7-6
PHOTOS: Throwback Thursday pics of ABC13 talent
PHOTOS: National Kids and Pets Day
Rockets clinch playoff win over Thunder
More Photos