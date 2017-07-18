WATCH LIVE: 'Significant' announcement about high-profile murder

The Harris County District Attorney's Office announced this afternoon that charges have been dropped against an ex-Marine accused of killing 11-year-old Josue Flores.Prosecutors said Andre Jackson will be processed out of the Harris County Jail, and can no longer be tried in connection to Flores' murder.The Harris County District Attorney's Office is holding a press conference to announce a "significant" update about a high-profile murder.Senior prosecutors were quiet leading up to the announcement, giving Eyewitness News no specific details about the case.Stay with ABC13 Eyewitness News for more on this developing story.