My thoughts & prayers are w/ Rep. Scalise, staff, and all others affected by this horrific incident in Virginia. — Maxine Waters (@MaxineWaters) June 14, 2017

Reports that my former House colleague @SteveScalise has been shot and others injured as well. Praying for them and their families. https://t.co/w0jI7shHX1 — Senator Todd Young (@SenToddYoung) June 14, 2017

Rep. Mo Brooks on CNN now: says he was on deck at practice, hears gunshots. Says he saw a rifle. Heard Scalise screaming. He was shot. — Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) June 14, 2017

Prayers for Steve Scalise and others that were shot this morning. May God continue to watch over you. — Thomas Church (@thomasumc) June 14, 2017

I'm horrified by the act of violence against Majority Whip Steve Scalise and several others this morning. Please... https://t.co/9ISHrnSxAk — Ted Poe (@JudgeTedPoe) June 14, 2017

Alexandria police are investigating a shooting at a park where members of Congress were practicing for a charity baseball game, ABC News reports.ABC News is reporting that one suspect is in custody.Rep. Mo Brooks told CNN that Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise was among at least five people who were shot in the Del Ray neighborhood of Alexandria.Brooks said Scalise, one staffer and three law enforcement officers were shot.Brooks described what he saw during the baseball game."But I was on deck about to hit batting practice on the third base side and I hear, bam. And I look around and behind third base, in the third base dugout, which is a cinderblock, I see a rifle. and I see a little bit of a body," Brooks said. "At the same time I hear Steve Scalise over near second base scream. He was shot. Brooks took off his belt and myself and another congressman applied a tourniquet to try to slow down the bleeding."Brooks told CNN that the gun that he saw was a semiautomatic. He said a security detail shot back at the shooter and that there were at least 50 to 100 shots fired.The Woodlands Congressman Kevin Brady was at the park for practice and is okay after the shooting, according to his public information officer.Judge Ted Poe from Humble wrote on Twitter, "I'm horrified by the act of violence against Majority Whip Steve Scalise and several others this morning, Please..."President Donald Trump released a statement about the shooting this morning:"The Vice President and I are aware of the shooting incident in Virginia and are monitoring developments closely. We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the members of Congress, their staffs, Capitol Police, first responders, and all others affected."Stay with Eyewitness News as this story develops.