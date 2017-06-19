NEWS

Kidnapping suspect wanted in Montgomery County

EMBED </>More Videos

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office seeking information on violent assault and kidnapping at cemetery

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) --
Montgomery County deputies are searching for a man accused in an attempted kidnapping on June 16.

CLICK / TAP TO WATCH LIVE STREAMING VIDEO


Investigators said that the victim was attacked at the Klein Memorial Cemetery by a man who she has seen before.

She was reportedly tased, bound and gagged with zip ties and a man's necktie. Deputies said he also pointed a gun at her.

According to a press release, the woman said she was able to fight him off and ran to the Magnolia Fire Station for help.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help in locating the vehicle the kidnapping suspect was driving. It is a red Ford F-150, possibly a 2010 or newer model with chrome trim. The photo above is similar to the suspect's truck.

The suspect is described as a white man in his late 40s or 50s, about 6 feet tall and 200 pounds. The victim told deputies he also had "salt and pepper" or grayish hair with a receding front hairline and goes by the name of Bart.

If you have any information concerning this crime or the whereabouts of the vehicle, please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at (936) 760-5800. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at (800) 392-STOP (7867).

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newskidnappingcrimeMontgomery County
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Spicer says Trump has confidence in Rosenstein
Chase suspect jumps out of vehicle on Hwy 59
Student freed by North Korea in a coma has died at 22
Otto Warmbier, American student held in North Korea for 17 months, dies
More News
Top Stories
90% chance of tropical activity in the Gulf this week
Student freed by North Korea in a coma has died at 22
Harris Co. mother charged with killing 4-year-old
Cocaine, heroin, ecstasy found in Carrie Fisher's system
Previously abused puppy finds new home in Montgomery Co.
Memorial Hermann Hospital CEO steps down
Large rat drags bag of trash across sidewalk in NYC
Show More
Inside look at documentary based on Juneteenth holiday
Painted pears poppin' up in Pearland
Highway sign defaced to say 'Crooked Hillary'
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Hwy 288 near CR 64
New exhibit dedicated to President Trump's tweets
More News
Top Video
Large rat drags bag of trash across sidewalk in NYC
Stay safe from hidden dangers around the water
Previously abused puppy finds new home in Montgomery Co.
Harris Co. mother charged with killing 4-year-old
More Video