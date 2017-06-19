Montgomery County deputies are searching for a man accused in an attempted kidnapping on June 16.Investigators said that the victim was attacked at the Klein Memorial Cemetery by a man who she has seen before.She was reportedly tased, bound and gagged with zip ties and a man's necktie. Deputies said he also pointed a gun at her.According to a press release, the woman said she was able to fight him off and ran to the Magnolia Fire Station for help.The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help in locating the vehicle the kidnapping suspect was driving. It is a red Ford F-150, possibly a 2010 or newer model with chrome trim. The photo above is similar to the suspect's truck.The suspect is described as a white man in his late 40s or 50s, about 6 feet tall and 200 pounds. The victim told deputies he also had "salt and pepper" or grayish hair with a receding front hairline and goes by the name of Bart.If you have any information concerning this crime or the whereabouts of the vehicle, please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at (936) 760-5800. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at (800) 392-STOP (7867).