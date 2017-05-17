NEWS

Officials raid possible drug lab at Fort Bend County home

HOUSTON, Texas --
DEA agents and Fort Bend County sheriff's deputies at a home believed to be a hidden drug lab, located in Canyongate on the Brazos.

CLICK / TAP TO WATCH LIVE STREAMING VIDEO


Officials say the immediate area around the home has been secured and does not pose a threat to the community.



The cleanup of the site is well underway and the investigation remains ongoing.

No further details are available at this point in the investigation.

Stay with ABC13 Eyewitness News for the latest on this developing story.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
news
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump's schedule for his foreign trip
Ft. Bend teen loses only remaining parent in tragic accident
5 serial robbers caught in NW Harris Co., deputies say
ANALYSIS: Trump's tumultuous week sets up battle for presidential survival
More News
Top Stories
5 serial robbers caught in NW Harris Co., deputies say
Josue Flores fatally stabbed one year ago today
Texas Senate OKs state-level regulation of Uber, Lyft
Man with assault rifle shot by police outside Houston club
Woman arrested after worried driver called for help
6 ways stem cells are leading to medicinal miracles
Ft. Bend teen loses only remaining parent in tragic accident
Show More
Top 20 Houston companies for job-seeking graduates
Katie Mehnert is ABC13's Woman of the Week
Attorney files for speedy trial in murder-for-hire case
Tornadoes hit five states on Tuesday
Convicted robber says he found victims on social media
More News
Photos
Meet Crime Stoppers' most wanted fugitives
PHOTOS: Comicpalooza 2017 takes over the GRB
MUG SHOTS: Montgomery Co. arrests 18 child abuse suspects
PHOTOS: Rockets fans of all ages come out for Game 6!
More Photos