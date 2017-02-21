NEWS

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Crime Stoppers is offering a significant increase in a reward for a 2015 homicide.

It's been two years since 19-year-old Frank Medrano was shot and killed while working in the Greenspoint area.

Investigators say Medrano was working construction on a new home off of Ella at 7:30am on February 18, 2015.

Police say a man attempted to rob Medrano, and then shot and killed him.

Surveillance video shows a man running through a parking lot. Officers believe he's the suspect in this case.

Investigators have a sketch of the victims as well.

The suspect is being described as a black man, about 20 years old, 6 feet tall with a medium build.

Crime Stoppers is holding a news conference at 9am to announce an increase in the reward.
