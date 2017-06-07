NEWS

NASA to introduce new astronaut candidates

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
After more than 18,000 applications, NASA has narrowed down the search for its new astronauts.

The announcement to name the astronauts will be at Johnson Space Center at 1 p.m. with Vice President Mike Pence in attendance.

Twelve candidates were chosen, and after two years of training, they could potentially travel to the International Space Station, the moon or even Mars on NASA's next-generation Orion spacecraft.

One of the candidates, Laurel O'Hara, is from Sugar Land.

The other candidates include:

  • Kayla Barron
  • Zena Cardman
  • Raja Chari
  • Matthew Dominick
  • Bob Hines
  • Dr. Woody Hoburg
  • Dr. Jonny Kim
  • Robb Kulim
  • Jasmine Moghbeli
  • Dr. Frank Rubio
  • Jessica Watkins


The candidates will report to Johnson in August to begin their training in spacecraft systems, spacewalking skills, teamwork, Russian language and other necessary skills.

After the event, Pence will tour the mission control center and receive a briefing about current spaceflight operations.

