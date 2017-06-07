Kayla Barron

Zena Cardman

Raja Chari

Matthew Dominick

Bob Hines

Dr. Woody Hoburg

Dr. Jonny Kim

Robb Kulim

Jasmine Moghbeli

Dr. Frank Rubio

Jessica Watkins

After more than 18,000 applications, NASA has narrowed down the search for its new astronauts.The announcement to name the astronauts will be at Johnson Space Center at 1 p.m. with Vice President Mike Pence in attendance.Twelve candidates were chosen, and after two years of training, they could potentially travel to the International Space Station, the moon or even Mars on NASA's next-generation Orion spacecraft.One of the candidates, Laurel O'Hara, is from Sugar Land.The other candidates include:The candidates will report to Johnson in August to begin their training in spacecraft systems, spacewalking skills, teamwork, Russian language and other necessary skills.After the event, Pence will tour the mission control center and receive a briefing about current spaceflight operations.Eyewitness News will live stream the announcement on the ABC13 app.