Multiple people shot in San Francisco at UPS facility

An investigation is underway after multiple people were shot at a UPS facility in San Francisco, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO, California --
Multiple people have been injured after a shooting at a UPS facility in the area of 17th Street and San Bruno in San Francisco, police say.

Sources told ABC7 News at least three people were shot at the facility and have multiple victims have been transported to the hospital.

San Francisco police are advising residents in the area to shelter in place.


A photo shared on Twitter from a person across the street from the UPS facility shows what they say are several employees on the roof, waving their hands in the air. The Twitter user said they were rescued by police.


