These employees on the roof were rescued by police pic.twitter.com/3C1NTcAr8o — Kevin Wood (@megakwood) June 14, 2017

Multiple people have been injured after a shooting at a UPS facility in the area of 17th Street and San Bruno in San Francisco, police say.Sources told ABC7 News at least three people were shot at the facility and have multiple victims have been transported to the hospital.San Francisco police are advising residents in the area to shelter in place.A photo shared on Twitter from a person across the street from the UPS facility shows what they say are several employees on the roof, waving their hands in the air. The Twitter user said they were rescued by police.Stay with Eyewitness News on air and online for the latest details.