One person was killed and more than a dozen people were injured after a car crashed into pedestrians in the middle of a busy Times Square in New York City Thursday.It happened near 44th Street and Seventh Avenue. The Associated Press reports that 20 people have been injured.The conditions of those injured are unknown. The car appeared to catch fire after crashing.Police say the driver of the vehicle is a man in his 26-year-old man with two DWIs on his record. According to law enforcement, he tried to flee, but is now in custody.Witnesses said a car appeared to go the wrong way up Broadway and plowed into a group of people.Police will close Broadway from West 42nd Street to West 49th Street.This is a breaking news story. Check back on Eyewitness News for updates.