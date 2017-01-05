One of Houston's largest employers is set to announce job cuts.MD Anderson Cancer Center announced internally this morning that the center is reducing its workforce of about 20,000 people.The center's leadership said the long-term financial health of the institution remains strong, and these actions will not impact patient care.An internal email was sent out to employees earlier today from MD Anderson President Ronald A. DePinho, M.D., which read:The video linked off to a video message, with details from DePinho.DePinho said he and two other officers will address the media later this morning with details.We're following this story on Eyewitness News. Watch for updates on air, online and on our mobile news app.