NEWS

WATCH LIVE: Live ABC13 coverage of Ben Taub Hospital

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Houston police called to Ben Taub Hospital for a reported active shooter situation.

CLICK TO WATCH LIVE ANCHORED NEWS COVERAGE


CLICK TO WATCH LIVE CAMERA VIDEO FROM SCENE


Stay with ABC13 Eyewitness News for the latest on this developing situation of the hospital evacuation and police investigation.
Related Topics:
newsshootinghospitalHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
'No evidence of shooter or shooting' at Ben Taub Hosptial
PHOTOS: Police response at Ben Taub Hospital
Timeline of Ben Taub Hospital events
Brutal beating: Suspects sought in deliveryman attack
More News
Top Stories
'No evidence of shooter or shooting' at Ben Taub Hosptial
PHOTOS: Police response at Ben Taub Hospital
Timeline of Ben Taub Hospital events
Mother of 2 killed on her way to work
Brutal beating: Suspects sought in deliveryman attack
Exclusive: Video shows dog rescued from drain
Cause of death released of Galveston couple
Show More
Tom Brady's missing jersey valued at $500,000
Texas A&M Cadet killed in car crash
Officials announce $50K reward in teen's 2015 murder
Burger King owner to buy Popeye's for $1.8B
Levy Park holding grand re-opening Saturday
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Police response at Ben Taub Hospital
Young Selena fan celebrates her Bidi Bidi Birthday
Houston Heart Ball hopes to end heart disease and strokes
PHOTOS: Giraffes enjoy spring-like weather at zoo
More Photos