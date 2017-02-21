Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
U.S. & World
Mardi Gras
Ted Oberg Investigates
Entertainment
Sports
Healthcheck
Buzz Worthy
Stretch Your Dollar
Mirror Mirror
Out and About with ABC13
Politics
Good News
Station Info
Your photos and videos
ABC13 and You
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
Community Programs
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
'No evidence of shooter or shooting' at Ben Taub Hosptial
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
NEWS
WATCH LIVE: Live ABC13 coverage of Ben Taub Hospital
Email
share
share
tweet
email
none
KTRK
Tuesday, February 21, 2017 03:44PM
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Houston police called to Ben Taub Hospital for a reported active shooter situation.
CLICK TO WATCH LIVE ANCHORED NEWS COVERAGE
CLICK TO WATCH LIVE CAMERA VIDEO FROM SCENE
Stay with ABC13 Eyewitness News for the latest on this developing situation of the
hospital evacuation and police investigation
.
Related Topics:
news
shooting
hospital
Houston
Email
share
share
tweet
email
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
NEWS
'No evidence of shooter or shooting' at Ben Taub Hosptial
PHOTOS: Police response at Ben Taub Hospital
Timeline of Ben Taub Hospital events
Brutal beating: Suspects sought in deliveryman attack
More News
Top Stories
'No evidence of shooter or shooting' at Ben Taub Hosptial
PHOTOS: Police response at Ben Taub Hospital
Timeline of Ben Taub Hospital events
Mother of 2 killed on her way to work
Brutal beating: Suspects sought in deliveryman attack
Exclusive: Video shows dog rescued from drain
Cause of death released of Galveston couple
Show More
Tom Brady's missing jersey valued at $500,000
Texas A&M Cadet killed in car crash
Officials announce $50K reward in teen's 2015 murder
Burger King owner to buy Popeye's for $1.8B
Levy Park holding grand re-opening Saturday
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Police response at Ben Taub Hospital
Young Selena fan celebrates her Bidi Bidi Birthday
Houston Heart Ball hopes to end heart disease and strokes
PHOTOS: Giraffes enjoy spring-like weather at zoo
More Photos
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
U.S. & World
Mardi Gras
Ted Oberg Investigates
Entertainment
Sports
Healthcheck
Buzz Worthy
Stretch Your Dollar
Mirror Mirror
Out and About with ABC13
Politics
Good News
Station Info
Your photos and videos
ABC13 and You
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
Community Programs
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., KTRK-TV Houston