WASHINGTON, DC (KTRK) --Could there be life on other planets?
It's an age-old question that may soon have answers.
NASA will hold a news conference to discuss a "discovery beyond our solar system" to present new findings, a news release announced.
There have been reports for years of life on other planets, through a variety of discoveries.
NASA reported in 2010 that "alien life" had been with us all along.
In 2011, NASA spotted 54 potentially 'life-friendly' planets.
Last year, a comet gave us new hope.