Scary! Just evacuated from @NASDAQ ctr because of safety issues at #33Tehama pic.twitter.com/GV1r7FGD95 — Debra Jack (@debrajack) February 15, 2017

A building under construction in San Francisco was being evacuated Wednesday afternoon because a 30-40 foot slab of concrete could fall off of the building.Fire officials evacuated the building at 41 Tehama Street south of Market Street.The slab is on the 30th floor of 41 Tehama, and fire officials were evacuating surrounding buildings at 41, 44, 56, and 58 Tehama Street. Buildings at 543, 531, 527, 505, 547, 555, 557 Howard Street were also being evacuated as well as a building at 235 Second Street.A total of 12 buildings were being evacuated.The project at 41 Tehama St. is a 37-story, 403-unit luxury residential tower near the Transbay Transit Center site. Construction began in 2015, according to a 2015 statement from development and construction management firm Lend Lease.San Francisco police were working to close down streets surrounding the buildings. A specialist was being flown in to help deal with the situation, but fire officials anticipated the effort to take several hours."The building itself is not damaged or compromised in any way shape or form," said San Francisco Fire Chief Tom Siragusa. "It is the crane that is sitting on top of it and the forms that are holding it up that are of concern at this point."No other details were immediately available.