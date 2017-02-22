Houston police are responding to a scene in north Harris County where they say one of their K-9 dogs was shot.It happened at the 11300 block of Trickey Rd. north of Gears Rd. Houston police said they were pursuing two juvenile suspects on foot.SkyEye over the scene shows a silver car in a field with the doors open, and a gun on top of the roof.There's no word on the condition of the dog. We're told the K-9's name is Jake.This story is developing. We will share updates as soon as they become available.