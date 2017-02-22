NEWS

Houston police K-9 shot in north Harris County

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Houston police are responding to a scene in north Harris County where they say one of their K-9 dogs was shot.

It happened at the 11300 block of Trickey Rd. north of Gears Rd. Houston police said they were pursuing two juvenile suspects on foot.

SkyEye over the scene shows a silver car in a field with the doors open, and a gun on top of the roof.

There's no word on the condition of the dog. We're told the K-9's name is Jake.

This story is developing. We will share updates as soon as they become available.

Keep checking back on this page to get real-time updates as this story unfolds. To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC13 news app for iPhone or Android. You can also get breaking news alerts sent to you by email.
Related Topics:
newsk-9houston police departmentHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
SCOTUS orders new hearing for black Texas death row inmate
VIDEO: Entire family nearly swept out to sea in Hawaii
Trump administration to issue guidance on transgender bathrooms
Sheriff ends program that leads to deportations
More News
Top Stories
Ready to move? New Earth-size worlds found
Boy finds mom stabbed to death in Montgomery Co.
Official: Trump to revoke transgender guidance
SCOTUS orders new hearing for black Texas death row inmate
Conjoined twin sisters born in Houston
2 people sought after shooting teen with pellet gun
Officers risk lives in burning car rescue
Show More
Large pothole causes big delays on N. Fwy
New hands-free only rule for drivers in Sugar Land
Powerball jackpot reaches staggering $403 million
Bus caught on video nearly hitting motorcyclists
Police: Woman shot in face after making food run
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Police response at Ben Taub Hospital
Young Selena fan celebrates her Bidi Bidi Birthday
Houston Heart Ball hopes to end heart disease and strokes
PHOTOS: Giraffes enjoy spring-like weather at zoo
More Photos