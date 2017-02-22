HOUSTON (KTRK) --Houston police are responding to a scene in north Harris County where they say one of their K-9 dogs was shot.
It happened at the 11300 block of Trickey Rd. north of Gears Rd. Houston police said they were pursuing two juvenile suspects on foot.
SkyEye over the scene shows a silver car in a field with the doors open, and a gun on top of the roof.
There's no word on the condition of the dog. We're told the K-9's name is Jake.
This story is developing. We will share updates as soon as they become available.
Keep checking back on this page to get real-time updates as this story unfolds. To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC13 news app for iPhone or Android. You can also get breaking news alerts sent to you by email.